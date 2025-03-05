KVIC organises PEP at AUS

NAMSAI, 4 Mar: The state office of the Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC), in collaboration with the University-Industry Inter-linkage-Centre of the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS), organised a ‘People education programme (PEP)’ at the AUS here in Namsai district on Tuesday.

The programme aimed to raise awareness about various employment generation opportunities available through KVIC schemes, including the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), SFURTI clusters, and rural industrialisation initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, AUS Vice-Chancellor Prof Ajeya Jha highlighted the impact of micro-entrepreneurship in strengthening economies of both India and the world. He commended the KVIC for its vital role in promoting entrepreneurship in villages across India.

Key speaker of the programme, Amandeep Saini, provided detailed insights into various KVIC schemes and initiatives that support budding entrepreneurs.

AUS Deputy Registrar Vipin Rawat and AUS Rector Prof DS Hernwal also spoke on the occasion.

During the interactive session with the participants in the programme, the resource persons explained in detail the benefits under KVIC schemes.