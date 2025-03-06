Chow Nongon Singkai-preserving traditional herbal medicine practice

[ Indrajit Tingwa ]

At a time when people suffering from various ailments are looking for alternative methods of healing, possibly due to financial constraints or other reasons, traditional herbal medicines have started becoming popular. While those who deal with herbal medicines are often confined to treating or healing a limited number of diseases, some, like Chow Nongon Singkai, offer solutions for a wide range of ailments.

At least in Namsai district, Chow Nongon Singkai stands out as a true herbalist who has practically treated many patients using Tai Khamti traditional medicines, a practice he has followed for decades.

Now 62 years old, Chow Nongon Singkai inherited the art of traditional herbal medicine and healing methods from his late father, Chow Hung Ong Singkai, who had learned the craft from a renowned figure in the field, the then abbot of Empong Buddhist Temple.

When asked how he procures and manages the wide range of herbs-roots, leaves, stems, barks, veins, and flowers-he explained that half of the herbs are collected from the forests, while the other half are planted and cultivated by him.

Singkai’s store, Ya Waan Tai Khamti, is located just off the national highway in front of his modest home, where he lives with his wife and children. His house is situated on the outskirts of Momong village, under the Chongkham circle, amidst paddy fields with a river behind it. He says the location has been very suitable for practicing his craft.

When inquired about how he honed his skills, despite having a directory of herbal medicines (Nie-Ya) written in Tai Khamti script,

Singkai says he improved and refined his knowledge through observation, learning from older practitioners, and a deep study of the related texts available to him.

Since formally opening his store in 2024, patients have come from Nepal, Bhutan, Assam, all corners of Arunachal Pradesh, and other parts of India.

When asked about the satisfaction of his patients, he pulls out sheets of paper with a long list of names and contact numbers. The list runs into hundreds of satisfied patients who have been healed and cured of their ailments.

Singkai adds that although there is demand for medicines through courier services, he does not yet have the technical know-how to manage it. As a result, even for medicines that do not require his personal observation, patients still have to travel to his store. He says that if anyone can help him with this, he would be very grateful, as it would allow many patients with minor ailments to benefit.

A family from Sibsagar shares that they are satisfied with Singkai’s medicine and have come for a second time for another family member. They had visited for treatment of a specific nerve problem. The elderly lady of the family mentioned that she has recommended Singkai to her friends and relatives as well.

When asked about the main issues that bring people to him, Singkai replied that most patients come to him for treatment of tumors, bone issues, jaundice, piles, nerve problems, TB, and breast cancer, although visitors with other ailments are also common.

Regarding the charges for his medicines, he says the price starts at Rs. 500, but it may go up depending on the quantity and duration required for the treatment.

Singkai was granted a trading license by the Namsai Deputy Commissioner in 2023 to trade in aromatic and medicinal herb plants. The Department of Finance, Planning, and Investment, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, also issued him a Unique Business Identity Number (UBIN). Before receiving the trading license, he had been catering to his patients from his home since his early twenties. He mentions that the craft of traditional medicine is declining rapidly, but he is ready to teach and pass down the art. However, the person must be eager to learn with discipline and commitment.

If Chow Nongon Singkai, as a true herbalist, is willing to teach and pass down this traditional knowledge, and if other practitioners are also willing to do the same, traditional medicinal knowledge can be passed on to the next generation. Singkai also mentions that he has never fallen ill, and if he experienced any minor problems, his own medicines have always helped.