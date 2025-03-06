DC seeks KVK technical guidance and support

TAWANG, 5 Mar: Tawang DC Kanki Darang urged the scientists of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) to provide effective technical support and guidance to the concerned departments to increase agricultural productivity.

Addressing the scientists and subject matter specialists during a scientific advisory committee meeting of the KVK here on Wednesday, Darang said, “You have chosen this field to serve the nation. It is your responsibility to remain dedicated to your organization and the farmers. With sincere and committed efforts, we can transform Arunachal Pradesh into an agricultural producer state.”

Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Committee, T.D Neckom, reiterated the mandate of KVKs, which is to transfer sustainable and locally suitable technologies to farmers.

Neckom, who is also the director of agricultural marketing, emphasized that work should be planned according to the needs of farmers rather than the convenience of officials. He also informed that Arunachal Pradesh has 17 functional KVKs, with nine under the department of agriculture, two under the department of horticulture, one under the department of animal husbandry and veterinary, and four under ICAR.

Dr. Deep Jyoti Baruah, principal scientist at IRAI, Assam, encouraged agricultural stakeholders to adopt innovative and sustainable farming techniques.

During the meeting, the subject matter specialists presented the annual report and the action plan for the upcoming agricultural season.

Agricultural experts, including scientific consultant at ATARI, Dr. H.C Bhattacharya, provided valuable recommendations for enhancing the action plan to address local agricultural challenges.

The meeting concluded with an interactive session where farmers shared their experiences and concerns, and experts provided technical solutions.

The SAC meeting reaffirmed the commitment of the KVK to improving agricultural practices, increasing productivity, and ensuring sustainable development in the district. (DIPRO)