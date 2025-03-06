NABARD’s PLP for Lower Dibang Valley district launched

ROING, 5 Mar: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has prepared the estimated Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP), 2025-26 for Lower Dibang Valley district.

Lower Dibang Valley deputy commissioner Soumya Saurabh launched the PLP in presence of ZPC, government officials including the heads of offices of line departments, all the bankers of the district and NABARD AGM(DD) Nitya Mili during a meeting held here on Wednesday.

Mili informed that potential institutional credit to priority sector for 2025-26 has been estimated to the tune of Rs. 4361.18 lakh for Lower Dibang Valley district.

The potential credit flow in agriculture sector including crop loan has been estimated to the tune of Rs.2431.26 lakh, while credit flow under MSME has been estimated at Rs.1706.00 lakh for the district, Mili informed.