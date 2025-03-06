Zemithang gets fodder bank

ZEMITHANG, 5 Mar: New Delhi-based Agricultural Scientist Recruitment Board chairman Dr. Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday inaugurated a fodder bank at Vibrant Village Zemithang in Tawang district.

The fodder bank aims to ensure adequate fodder supply for livestock during extreme cold winters, supporting farmers in maintaining the health and productivity of their animals.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Kumar emphasized the importance of livestock care and urged the farmers to treat them the way humans are treated. He advised the KVK scientists to focus on producing seedlings suited to the local climate and to collaborate with the army and state departments for the benefit of farmers.

He encouraged the farmers to explore secondary agriculture, including mushroom cultivation, vermicomposting, and the cultivation of sea buckthorn, to enhance their income and agricultural sustainability.

Agricultural inputs such as vermi beds and seeds were distributed to farmers and Farmer Producer Organizations from various villages. An exhibition stall was also organized by KVK Tawang, showcasing innovative agricultural practices and technologies to support local farming communities.

Tawang deputy commissioner Kanki Darang, ICAR-Agricultural Technology Research Institute, Zone-VI director Dr. Kadirvel G and CO Deewan Mara attended the inaugural programme. (DIPRO)