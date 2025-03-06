NERIST celebrates its 42nd Foundation Day

NIRJULI, 5 Mar: The North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) celebrated its 42nd Foundation Day on Tuesday, with great enthusiasm.

Established on March 4, 1984, with the foundation stone laid by the then President of India, Giani Zail Singh, NERIST has since stood as a beacon of technical education and innovation, shaping generations of engineers, scientists, and professionals.

Head of the Solenoid Valve Design Division at Trivandrum-based Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (ISRO) Subrata Chakrabarti delivered a lecture on the occasion, which left a lasting impact among the participants in the celebration. Chakrabarti, a distinguished NERIST alumnus, played a pivotal role in the Chandrayaan-II and Chandrayaan-III missions, as well as the Aditya-L1 Mission.

Former NERIST director Dr. Joram Begi, attending the programme, shared his journey at NERIST, reflecting on the challenges he faced upon assuming the directorship during a crucial period. Begi expressed his deep appreciation for the dedication and contributions of the institute’s employees towards its holistic growth.

A mesmerizing cultural extravaganza was presented by the students, showcasing their talent and creativity to mark the celebration.

Earlier in the day, a plantation drive was organized and a football match was played. The student team won the football match by defeating employees’ team with 3-2 goal.

Alumni, parents, retired members of NERIST and distinguished personalities including former family welfare director Dr. Emi Rumi and promising entrepreneur Yanya Riba, among others, attended the celebration.