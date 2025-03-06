Vehicle speed limit regulated in Likabali to ensure public safety

LIKABALI, 5 Mar: Lower Siang deputy commissioner-cum-district magistrate Rujjum Rakshap issued an order imposing speed limits for all categories of vehicles within Likabali township, effective immediately. This decision has been taken in response to observations of reckless driving, which pose a serious risk to public safety.

As per the order, all categories of vehicles traveling on the Akajan-Likabali-Bame road within Likabali township, from check gate to the Assam Border Outpost (BOP) point must adhere to the speed limits.

Heavy vehicle including bus, trucks, dumpers, etc and Medium Light Vehicles (MLVs) such as Tata Sumo, Tata Mobile, Winger, etc have to maintain speed limit of 20km/per hour.

Light Motors Vehicles (LMV) and two & three wheelers must adhere to imposed-speed limit of 30Km/per hour.

Lower Siang superintendent of police has been instructed to enforce the speed regulations strictly to prevent accidents and ensure smooth traffic movement. (DIPRO)