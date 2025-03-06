Woman gives birth in ambulance

LONGDING, 5 Mar: A healthy baby girl was delivered inside a 108 ambulance while it was en route from Tissa town to the district hospital in Longding.

On the way to the hospital, the pregnant woman experienced severe labor pains. Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Pheloi Wangsu of EMRI Green Health Services took on the role of a nurse and helped the woman deliver a baby girl inside the ambulance.

Both the mother and baby are healthy, and they were later admitted to the district hospital for post-natal care.

The parents of the newborn baby and the hospital staff extended their gratitude to the EMT for her assistance.

The 108 free emergency ambulance service was launched by EMRI Green Health Services, formerly GVK EMRI, in the state on June 21, 2021. Since then, it has provided services to more than 26,000 beneficiaries across the state.