Womenfolk should focus on establishing SHGs for sustainability: APSCW chairperson

VIJAYNAGAR, 5 Mar: Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) chairperson Kenjum Pakam encouraged womenfolk to focus on establishing self help groups for sustainability as through enterprise one can not only help oneself but also others by providing job opportunities to the state’s indigenous people.

She was speaking during a one day legal awareness programme organized jointly by the All Tangsa Women Welfare Society (ATWWS) and Yobin Welfare Society (women wing) (YWSWW) under the sponsorship of the APSCW here in Changlang district on Wednesday.

The APSCW chairperson also stressed on improving the road connectivity of Vijaynagar to ensure more development in the region.

APSCW vice chairperson Nabam Yahi Tad in her address elaborated the power and functions of APSCW and lauded the Yobin society for not practicing polygamy and domestic violence. She encouraged them to connect with other parts of the state while maintaining their tradition and culture for the future generation.

APSCW member Kago T. Yasung spoke on menstrual health & hygiene and drugs. She highlighted good menstrual hygiene practices during menstruation and the importance of menstruation cycle and sanitation. She further spoke on the effects of substance abuse on a person, family and society as a whole.

Also, member Komna Moidam spoke on fundamental rights of a woman and stressed on the urgency to be aware of their rights and to be empowered. She encouraged the participants to include traditional resources such as handlooms and handicrafts of Yobin for sustainability and economic growth. While stating that women are the real architects of society, she encouraged the womenfolk to be sustainable and confident.

Member Ngurang Nama elaborated on the importance of marriage registration and urged all the married couples to register their marriages and stay legally protected under the Special Marriage Act. She also highlighted types of domestic violence such as verbal, financial, emotional and mental.

YWSWW president Yamanu Yobin and general society Ngiyonu Ngwazah also spoke on the occasion. More than 200 women participated in the programme.