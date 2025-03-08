Adopt innovative teaching methodologies to enhance youths’ learning experience: SDE secy

ITANAGAR, 7 Mar: Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (SDE) Secretary Bullo Mamu emphasised the need for adopting innovative teaching methodologies to enhance the learning experience of the youths of the state.

She was speaking during the concluding day of the second batch of the five-day ‘Pedagogy training for ITI instructors’, organised by the SDE department, in collaboration with Kolkata (WB)-based Central Staff Training & Research Institute (CSTARI) at DK Convention Centre here on Friday.

The secretary interacted with the instructors, discussing key takeaways and feedback from the training session. She also awarded certificates to all the 18 instructors on the occasion.

The training had earlier commenced with the first batch on 24 February, which was inaugurated by SDE Minister Nyato Dukam, in the presence of SDE Commissioner Saugat Biswas.

A total of 40 instructors have been trained in the two batches.

The valedictory event was attended by Deputy Director KV Lincon, institutional development expert Suman Shukla, and industry and placement expert Vivek Raturi.