BM secy on two-day tour of Dibang Valley

ANINI, 7 Mar: Union Border Management (BM) Secretary Dr Rajendra Kumar is on a two-day visit to Dibang Valley district to inspect infrastructural and developmental projects being undertaken by the home affairs ministry in the border areas.

Chairing a review meeting regarding the progress of projects under the Vibrant Village Programme and roads under the ICBR project, the secretary advised the departmental officials to ensure that no procedural lapse occurs during project submission to the ministry as it creates unnecessary hurdle in project execution. He said also that proposals should be uploaded “only through the prescribed channel of the ministry.”

Commending the district administration and various stakeholders involved in border area development, he suggested that “efforts must be made in the direction of building timely and attractive infrastructure projects to stop outmigration of the villagers.”

“Ample avenues must be created for providing livelihood opportunities while ensuring security at the frontiers,” he said.

The status of ICBR roads, frontier highways and infrastructure at border outposts were highlighted by the representatives of the NHIDCL, BRO and ITBP.

The secretary will be inspecting various ICBR roads and will also interact with villagers of vibrant villages. He is being accompanied by BRO Project Udayak CE Rajiv Sharma, ITBP DIG (Eng) Deepka Sanduja, and NHIDCL GM (P) Arindam Handique, besides officials of the district administration. (DIPRO)