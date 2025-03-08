‘Platform 2.0’ brings together business magnates, aspiring entrepreneurs

ITANAGAR, 7 Mar: ‘Platform 2.0’ got underway at the state banquet hall here on Friday, bringing together business leaders, policymakers, and aspiring entrepreneurs to discuss the evolving startup landscape in Arunachal Pradesh.

After inaugurating the event, Industries and Commerce Minister Nyato Dukam emphasised the importance of such events in nurturing the potential of young minds and positioning the state as a hub for new-age entrepreneurship.

“By providing a collaborative environment for creative and business-minded individuals, Platform 2.0 is set to pave the way for transformative ideas that will shape the future of the state’s economy,” he said.

Namsai MLA Zingnu Namchoom in his address commended the organisers for coming up with such an insightful event for the youths and aspiring entrepreneurs.

The event, organised by the Arunachal Photography Club (APC), in collaboration with the youth affairs department, commenced with a panel discussion titled ‘Women empowerment: Breaking barriers’, featuring trailblazing women entrepreneurs Kenyir Ete, Tania Priya, and advocate Senya Lowang.

The panellists reflected on their professional journeys, highlighting the challenges they have faced and the strategies they employed to succeed in the entrepreneurial world.

Following the panel discussion, a technical session on ‘Adventure tourism and its potential in Arunachal’ explored opportunities for expanding the industry in Arunachal.

Panellists Tanang Sorang, Kishan Teksing, and Youth Affairs Director Ramesh Linggi led an interactive discussion, emphasising the untapped potential of adventure tourism in boosting local economies.

The day also featured motivational talks under the theme ‘From job seekers to providers’.

Speakers included Maga Tater, founder of Mete FP Pvt Ltd, and Nabam Bapu, founder of Arunachal Ivory Ornaments, both of whom shared their experiences transitioning from employment to entrepreneurship.

Their stories underscored the importance of fostering self-sufficiency and innovation in the region’s business landscape.