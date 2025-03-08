NAMSAI, 7 Mar: Fifty-three participants, comprising farmers and members of SHGs from Mahadevpur and Chongkham blocks, attended a block-level seminar on coconut cultivation, organised by the Coconut Development Board’s (CDB) Guwahati (Assam)-based regional office, in collaboration with the Namsai KVK, here on Friday.

During the programme, CDB Horticulture Assistant Mridul Talukdar apprised the participants of the benefits and importance of coconuts and value-added products from by-products of coconut. He also informed the farmers about the subsidy support schemes of the CDB for coconut cultivators.

CDB Development Officer Kamal Lochan Panda explained scientific cultivation practices of coconut, and answered questions from the participants about problems in coconut farming.

Dr Madhumita Sonowal Bora of the Namsai KVK spoke on management of major pest and diseases in coconut farms.