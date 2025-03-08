KVK team inspects farmers’ fields

BASAR, 7 Mar: A team of West Siang KVK agricultural scientists inspected farmers’ fields at Regi and Nyodu villages in Leparada district on Friday to assess the resilient technologies being demonstrated under the NICRA-TDC and TSP projects.

During the field visit, the team, led by KVK Head (i/c) Dr Kangabam Suraj S, found late blight incidence in tomato plants and rust in pea in the farmers’ fields.

The team recommended appropriate control measures to prevent further crop damage. It also advised the farmers to ensure proper seed treatment before sowing kharif vegetables seeds and jhum paddy seed, and spoke about the importance of soil health, irrigation practices, mulching, and integrated nutrient management in the fields.