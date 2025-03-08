Students urged to imbibe reading habit

LAZU, 7 Mar: Lazu EAC NL Naam urged students to imbibe the habit of reading books at a young age.

Naam was speaking during a ‘library on wheels’ programme organised on Friday at the government secondary school (GSS) here by the Tirap district library as part of a ‘library awareness campaign’.

Commending the public libraries department for organising the programme at rural schools of the district, Naam emphasised on the importance of libraries in the tribal society. He suggested to the Lazu GSS authorities to “start a mini school library for the benefit of young potential readers of the school.”

Tirap DLIO Chaphun Sumnyan spoke on the concept of ‘library-on-wheels’, which aims to promote literacy and cultivate people’s interest and love for reading by bringing books directly to people’s doorsteps.

A free-of-cost library membership drive was also carried out for the students of Lazu GSS during the programme. (DIPRO)