Guv extends Int’l Women’s Day greetings

ITANAGAR, 7 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the women of the state on the occasion of the International Women’s Day.

“The International Women’s Day reminds us of women’s immense contributions across all spheres of life,” he said, adding that “women are the backbone of families, the pillars of communities, and the driving force behind national progress.”

He said that in Arunachal Pradesh, women have continuously demonstrated resilience, strength, and excellence in every field, contributing immensely to the state’s growth and prosperity.

“The government remains steadfast in its commitment to their holistic development, recognising that women’s empowerment is a necessity for an inclusive and thriving society,” Parnaik said.

“As we mark this important day, I call upon every woman to embrace her worth, assert her rights, and strive for greater opportunities, leadership, and economic independence. Let this occasion inspire action, spark change, and reinforce our shared commitment to a world where every woman can rise, lead, and succeed,” he said. (Raj Bhavan)