APUWJ Gender Council celebrates IWD

ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists’ (APUWJ) Gender Council, in collaboration with the Arunachal Press Club (APC), marked the International Women’s Day with a sensitisation programme on protection of women and child rights.

The event, held at the APC, aimed to raise awareness about legal protections and responsible reporting.

Inspector Dopi Pakam emphasised the crucial role of law enforcement in safeguarding women and children. She addressed the challenges of underreporting gender-based crimes, urging parents, particularly mothers, to foster open communication with their daughters. Pakam also cautioned against early marriage, highlighting its link to domestic violence.

She clarified that false promises and identity fraud in sexual relationships are criminal offences, and assured that police prioritise justice in these cases. Additionally, she reminded journalists of their ethical responsibility to protect victims’ identities.

Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairperson Jaya Doji spoke on the committee’s work in addressing child rights violations, domestic violence, and cases involving orphaned children. She detailed the legal procedures for child adoption and foster care, acknowledging the risks involved in their work while highlighting their success in resolving numerous cases with the help of law enforcement and legal professionals.

Advocate Kagam Bagra provided an in-depth overview of the POCSO Act, emphasising its gender-neutral nature and detailing the range of offences and punishments, including non-contact sexual crimes. She stressed the legal obligation to report suspected child abuse under Section 19 of the Act.

Bagra also highlighted the recent amendments imposing penalties for false accusations, and urged journalists to maintain ethical standards when reporting on sensitive cases like child abuse and trafficking, especially regarding location details that might endanger victims.

APUWJ President Amar Sangno acknowledged the APUWJ Gender Council’s efforts in organising the programme and encouraged journalists to apply the knowledge gained.

APUWJ Gender Council Convener Appu Gapak also addressed the attendees.

Senior journalist Tongam Rina, APUWJ General Secretary Sonam Jelly, and journalists from various media houses attended the event. Certificates of participation were later distributed to the attendees.