Int’l Women’s Day celebrated across state

ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: International Women’s Day (IWD) was celebrated across the state with various programmes on Saturday.

This year’s IWD theme is ‘Accelerate Action’.

In Itanagar, the women & child development (WCD) department, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS), the textile & handicraft department, The Arunachal Birds and Bees Talk, and the Itanagar Cycling Club, celebrated IWD at the DK Convention Hall on Saturday.

This year, eight individuals and five institutions were conferred the Women Achievers Award.

WCD Commissioner Mimum Tayeng in her address emphasised the role of women as nurturers of family and society. She said that the WCD department introduced the Women Achievers Award in 2020 “to honour appreciate and recognise the contributions of the extraordinary women in socioeconomic development and their commitment.”

WCD Minister Dasanglu Pul in her address spoke on the “disadvantages of social media as one of the major drawbacks of women’s advancement who are most likely to be trapped in cyber-crimes,” the WCD department informed in a release.

Pul further said that “involvement of women in money laundering is a growing concern.

“Women are often drawn to money laundering schemes due to financial difficulties, lack of education, or coercion by partners or family members,” she said, adding that “preventive steps are required to be taken in this regard.”

She affirmed that the state government is committed to empower women. “Therefore, to combat the situation, awareness camps will be organised by the department and a comprehensive initiative can only lead to a potential solution,” Pul said.

MLA Chakat Aboh said that “there is an increase of women representation in the Assembly in recent times, leading towards more participation of women in policymaking.” She emphasised the importance of unity and cooperation “for imbibing the sense of belongingness to encourage and uplift women,” the release stated.

Basar MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi in her address emphasised the significance of recognising one’s true identity and breaking free from the constraints of societal expectation. She said that “the importance of self-discovery and coming out from the shackles is important to live an empowering and purposeful life, setting an example for the younger generation.”

On the occasion, the APSCW screened a documentary titled Sexual Exploitation on Women and Girls in the State of Arunachal Pradesh, exposing the shocking realities of exploitation of women and human trafficking.

Speaking on the occasion, APSCW Chairperson Kenjum Pakam expressed concern over drug addiction and stressed on the proper inner line permit checking. She also emphasised the significance of blood donation and encouraged the people to come forward for the noble cause.

APWWS president Kani Nada Maling in her speech highlighted the dedication and hard work of the members of the APWWS since its inception for the upliftment of the state’s women.

The APWWS released a song titled ‘Utho Naari’, while children from Oju Welfare Association, Naharlagun presented a colourful group dance.

WCD Director Tsering Wangmu Thongon also spoke.

The programme was attended by, among others, APSCPCR Chairperson Ratan Anya, former APSCPCR chairperson Gumri Ringu, former APSCW chairperson Radhiliu Chai, members of the APSCW, the APSLSA, students from Himalayan University, Jollang, members of The Arunachal Birds and Bees Talk, and various other stakeholders.

In Tirap district, IWD was celebrated across the district by different women’s organisations.

In headquarters Khonsa, the women of Khonsa township, under the aegis of the Women Welfare Association (WWA), Khonsa, celebrated IWD with great enthusiasm. As part of the celebration, they visited the Missionaries of Charity in Khonsa and Borduria, where they donated essential ration items.

Additionally, the women visited indoor patients at the general hospital in Khonsa, and provided them with laundry essentials.

A skit on drug abuse was conducted at Nehru Stadium by the WWA, in collaboration with the IPR department.

Addressing the gathering, WWA chairperson Smti Sontung Bangsia urged the public to cooperate with the district administration and the Tirap police in eradicating drug abuse from the region.

The day was also celebrated in Borduria by the Nocte Women Association, in collaboration with the IPR department.

Speakers included NWA chairperson Chasuam Wangchadong, and Borduria CO Yowa Anya.

The day was celebrated also in Dadam, Deomali, Lazu, Soha, Bari-Basip, Katang, and various villages of the district.

In Namsai district, IWD was celebrated by the women & child development department, in collaboration with the district IPR department, the ArSRLM, the Namsai and Chowkham units of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society, the NABARD, The Birds and Bees Talk, Umang MPCS and Khun-Ta-Nau MPCS at the Poi Pee Mau ground in Namsai.

The event, which also saw the attendance of ZPC Urmila Mancheykhun, witnessed enthusiastic participation of women from across the district.

The key highlight of the event was a fashion show competition featuring women aged 50 and above dressed in their traditional attire. Binoda Longphoi was crowned Mrs IWD-Namsai 2025, Suwathi Mantaw was the 1st runner-up, and Sumitra Mantaw was the 2nd runner-up.

The programme also featured speeches on women empowerment by various speakers, dance performances, skit on women empowerment, and distribution of TBBT books.

In West Kameng district, the Women Welfare Association of Thrizino, in collaboration with the IPR department and the ArSLM, celebrated IWD in Thrizino.

Attending the programme, Thrizino ADC Topek Kakki spoke about the menace of drugs. He highlighted how a single individual’s drug addiction can negatively impact their entire family and society.

“Many times, when a drug abuser is sent to rehab, they are taken away before completing their session due to fake complaints raised by the abuser themselves, often convincing their parents to withdraw them,” he said.

Kakki also emphasised the need for collective support to eradicate drug abuse from society. Additionally, he appealed to the youths, especially young girls, to refrain from early marriage and instead focus on their education and careers.

Advocate Ajit Sasusow and the general secretary of the All (Hrusso) Aka Students’ Union spoke on gender equality, women’s rights, and related issues.

Various cultural competitions were organised to mark the occasion.

The event was attended by members of SHGs and local NGOs, women of Thrizino, PRI members, ArSLM representatives, and officials.

In East Siang district, the District Hub for Empowerment of Women (DHEW), the WCD department, and the ArSRLM jointly celebrated IWD in Pasighat, commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme.

ICDS Deputy Director Machi Gao in her keynote address emphasised on women’s safety and empowerment. She also spoke on this year’s global theme, ‘Accelerate Action’.

SDPO Dr Akansha Milind Tamgadge spoke on critical issues being faced by women, and delivered a presentation on the dangers of drug abuse, educating the audience about its devastating impact on individuals and society.

ArSRLM Pasighat Block Mission Manager Mie Doke highlighted the various schemes under the ArSRLM for empowering women.

Earlier, an awareness rally on the BBBP scheme was organised, and saw the participation of more than 200 individuals, including SHG members, women police personnel, and gramsevikas from the district’s three ICDS projects.

Lohit district also celebrated IWD as part of Arunachal Rising campaign and the 10th anniversary of the BBBP scheme, with the theme ‘Accelerate Action’.

The event, organised by the district administration, in collaboration with the IPR department, WCD department and the ArSRLM, aimed to honour the contributions of women in society and promote their rights.

A large number of dignitaries, including union MoS for Railways and Jal Shakti V Somanna attended the programme.

In Rono Hills, Doimukh, IWD was celebrated by Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) with an event that honoured women’s achievements and empowerment.

The celebration commenced with the inauguration of an exhibition stall, followed by the commencement of the official programme at the convention hall, where dignitaries were felicitated.

RGU WS&RC Prof Elizabeth Hangsing delivered the welcome address, followed by an invocation by students of the university in collaboration of the Centre for Sanskrit Learning, CDOE, RGU.

The event featured a session titled ‘Women achievers – A conversation’, moderated by Moji Riba, during which the panellists shared insights on success, challenges, and societal changes needed for women’s progress.

Dr Krishna Chowlu spoke on her scientific discoveries and the need to support women in the field of education and research, whilc Millo Sunka emphasised on perseverance in the acting industry, and Tenzin Metoh highlighted efforts to revive indigenous fashion.

A video presentation showcased empowering messages from renowned women across various fields, including Jarjum Ete (political activist), Prof Jumyir Basar (professor), Padma Shri awardee Yanung Jamoh (herbalist), Mitali Namchoom (IAS officer), Kary Padu (filmmaker), Tanya Priya (proprietor), and Sonam Zomba (MMA fighter). The programme also showcased a ‘diversity walk’, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam through traditional attires.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam underscored the remarkable contributions of women in society and academia. He emphasised the progress made by women in Arunachal, stating that they are excelling in various fields and surpassing many societal barriers. Chief guest Kamalini Dash praised the achievements of women and highlighted their contribution to the successful implementation of Balvatika.

The event also included cultural performances such as songs, dances, and group performances, adding vibrancy to the celebration. Various literary and floral competitions, including poetry, magazine cover designing, and shloka chanting, were organised, with winners receiving certificates and cash prizes.

The event also marked the announcement of an annual newsletter publication for International Women’s Day.

Organising chairperson Dr Devi Baruah acknowledged the efforts of the organising committee, enquiry staff, stall owners, and all the participants in making the event a grand success.

Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), Itanagar, also joined the nation in celebrating International Women’s Day on Saturday, with the theme ‘Accelerate action: For gender equality, women’s rights, and health empowerment’. The event was jointly organised by DNGC Women’s Cell and the Yoga & Wellness Centre at the college premises.

DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan in his speech highlighted the ongoing discrimination against women, citing practices such as polygamy, child marriage, and other forms of gender-based inequality, despite various government initiatives. He noted that “while efforts have been made, the outcomes have not been commensurate with the initiatives,” and called for an “action-oriented approach, moving forward.”

Dr Khan also acknowledged the remarkable achievements of women across various fields, highlighting their exceptional managerial skills, sincerity, and dedication. He further stressed the importance of raising awareness about women’s rights to foster empowerment, noting that every stakeholder has a role to play.

He pointed out that, as the first educators of children, mothers can significantly influence young boys’ understanding of the importance of women and their contributions to society.

DNGC Yoga & Wellness Centre convener Dr Nang Helina Mantaw spoke about the critical link between women’s health and family wellbeing. She emphasised the importance of women’s physical, mental, and emotional health for the overall health of a family.

Commerce Department Assistant Professor Geyir Ete also shared her views, stating that while women are excelling in all areas, it is crucial for their male counterparts to offer support. She highlighted that societal change would be gradual, and that men have an important role to play in reshaping perspectives toward women as part of the nation-building process.

Education HoD Dr Bige Yomgam also spoke.

IWD was celebrated also by Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) in East Siang HQ Pasighat.

In his speech, JNC Vice Principal Dr Leki Sitang emphasised the significant roles women play across various fields. He highlighted their progress as “a reflection of societal advancement,” and described women as “the torchbearers of today’s society.”

JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh congratulated all women and applauded the women faculty members of the college “for their innovative approach to the celebration,” besides highlighting the achievements of prominent women from the state.

Dr Yater Ringu Darang reiterated that “women are excelling in every field nowadays, signalling societal progress.” She urged women to be aware not only of their privileges, but also of their rights. She highlighted various government initiatives, such as one-stop centres, Dulhari Kanya, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, etc, and emphasised the importance of utilising the schemes.

JNC Women’s Cell coordinator Dr Pema D Mize also spoke.

The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority organised a programme, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society, the Papum Pare District Legal Services Authority, and the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission on Saturday to mark the IWD.

The event, held at the Nyokum auditorium in Rono Ground, Doimukh, brought together 280 participants.

The programme featured a legal awareness-cum-marriage registration camp, providing a platform for women to access legal services and information.

As part of the IWD celebrations, a tailoring competition themed ‘Learn the art of sewing’ was organised by Gonas Fashion, an incubated startup under the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park (APIIP), at the APIIP office in Itanagar on Saturday.

Sponsored by the APIIP, the event was attended by planning & investment adviser Tsering Lhamu and APIIP CEO Tabe Haidar, along with members of JCI Itanagar Royals.

A total of 27 participants took part in the competition, showcasing their skills and creativity. The top three winners were awarded prizes of Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively, along with participation certificates to all the participants, in recognition of their talent and dedication.

In East Kameng district, the Women Welfare Organisation, led by its president Mache Tara Yangfo and general secretary Puppy Sonam Bagang, in collaboration with the CDPO & ICDS and the statistics & economics department, celebrated IWD in headquarters Seppa with an awareness programme on women-related issues.

During the celebration, the participants were enlightened on various topics, including women rights, women empowerment, importance of marriage registration, physical and mental effects of drug use, polygamy and extramarital affairs and its effect in society.

Members of clan- and community-based organisations, SHGs and Widows Welfare Society also extended support to the programme.

The Yomcha unit of the APWWS in West Siang district, in collaboration with the ArSRLM, celebrated IWD in Yomcha in a befitting manner on Saturday. During the celebration, the APWWS unit felicitated social worker and Padma Shri awardee Jumde Yomgam Gamlin, in recognition of her contributions to the society.

More than 450 people, including the members of the Mariyang unit of the APWWS, SHGs and primary level federation took out a procession in Mariyang in Upper Siang district to mark the IWD on Saturday. The programme was organised by the Mariyang unit of the APWWS, in collaboration with the PLF, ArSRLM.

Attending the programme, Mariyang BDO Hage Appa and Mariyang CHC SMO Dr Otem Pertin spoke on women-related issues and progress of women in every sphere of life.

Resource person Mark Yirang dwelt on women- and children-related laws, while ArSRLM cluster coordinator Kaling Paron spoke on women empowerment.

APWWS unit president Yatok Siram Borang and general secretary Promila Megu Pertin also spoke.

Among others, government officials from various departments also attended the programme.

The state BJP Mahila Morcha celebrated IWD at the state BJP headquarters in Itanagar with strong emphasis on financial empowerment of women and organ donation awareness.

State BJP president Kaling Moyong, greeting women, emphasised the pivotal role of women in politics and social development.

Commending the government for its focus on economic empowerment, he assured that women would continue to have greater representation within the BJP’s state leadership.

State BJP vice president Yalem Taga Burang highlighted various programmes and policies being implemented to uplift women in the state, while resource person Dr Lisung Tadar Taba delivered a lecture on the importance of organ donation.

State BJMM president Kohman Lungphi Ngemu also spoke.

During the celebration, 16 SHGs and outstanding women achievers from the state were felicitated for their remarkable contributions in various fields.

The Pakke-Kessang district unit of the APWWS, in collaboration with the ICDS and PHE departments and the ArSRLM, celebrated IWD with awareness programmes on women- and child-related issues, and sports and games competitions at the Seijosa Nyokum ground.

The invited resource persons delivered lectures on various topics related to women, children, and drug abuse. They also highlighted the beneficiary schemes of both central and state governments during the celebration.

Prizes were also distributed to the winners of games and sports competitions.

The day was also celebrated in Lower Siang HQ Likabali, Upper Siang HQ Yingkiong, and other districts of the state. (With inputs from DIPROs)