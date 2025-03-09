CM urges AAPSU leaders to cleanse union’s elections of ‘corruption’

ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu urged the leaders of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) to “retrospect and bring in reforms to cleanse its election process from corruption.”

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Inter-Tribe Festival-2025, organised by the AAPSU here on Saturday, the chief minister termed corruption “one of the major hurdles in functioning of a government as well as any organisation.”

“You may be aware that we have upgraded the erstwhile Special Investigation Cell (SIC) to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), giving it more teeth to deal with corruption in the state government. But you must also know that corruption is not confined to government and its employees,” he said.

Khandu pointed that, in line with the state government’s commitment to check corruption through reforms like establishment of the Staff Selection Board and overhauling of the state public service commission, AAPSU needs to bring in reforms to check “money-factor” in its election process.

“It is an open secret that huge amounts of money exchange hands during elections of student organisations. AAPSU must take a lead by example to check this corrupt practice for a better future of the youths,” he said.

The chief minister also called for introspection by AAPSU leaders on their future beyond the AAPSU.

“Yes, many AAPSU leaders of the past made it into politics and became ministers and MLAs. But have any student leader made it into civil services both at the central and state levels?” he questioned.

Khandu opined that active student leaders should also concentrate on studies and set examples by clearing examinations conducted by the UPSC as well as the APPSC, which would, he said, inspire thousands of youths who are also active in student organisations.

Paying rich tributes to all former AAPSU leaders, especially the founding president and secretary, he said that the AAPSU was formed in 1972 with the sole objective of resolving the Chakma-Hajong refugee issue.

“AAPSU has been fighting against the permanent residency of Chakmas and Hajongs in Arunachal Pradesh since its inception 53 years ago. But where are we today? Is the issue resolved?” Khandu questioned.

He asserted that the present state government and the central government are in a position to resolve the refugee issue for good. Maintaining that granting of permanent residency in the state to the refugees is out of the question, he informed that the state government is earnestly pursuing the central home ministry in regard.

“We are hopeful of a permanent solution sooner than later,” he added.

Congratulating the present AAPSU team for organising the festival in a grand manner with participants from across the state, Khandu marvelled at the grandeur of Arunachal’s cultural diversity.

“If each of the 26 major tribes and hundred sub-tribes were to perform on this platform, three days would be a very short period of time,” he observed.

Hailing Arunachal’s unity in diversity and peaceful coexistence of the tribes, Khandu urged the educated youths to generate awareness among the uneducated and the society at large, when “rumours” or “misinterpretations” are fanned by a few with vested interests.

Reiterating that the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978 is not in favour or against any particular religion, he urged the youths to take upon themselves to clear the air on the APFRA.

“We are a secular country. A Buddhist can become a Hindu if he or she wants to. Any Hindu can become an indigenous faith believer. Likewise any indigenous faith believer can become a Christian or Hindu. It’s a personal choice and this Act is not going to take away this freedom,” he said.

Khandu said that the rules for the APFRA have to be framed because it’s an order from the high court. However, the rules will be framed only after consultation with each of the religious communities residing and practicing in Arunachal, he added. (CM’s PR Cell)