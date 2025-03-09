Central min reviews centrally-sponsored schemes in Tezu

TEZU, 8 Mar: Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, V Somanna, visited here in Lohit district on Friday to review the centrally-sponsored schemes being implemented in the district.

During a meeting, Lohit DC Kesang Ngurup Damo provided an in-depth presentation on the district’s development, highlighting the ongoing schemes, their progress, and the achievements thus far.

In his address, Somanna stressed the importance of working efficiently to address the needs of the downtrodden and ensuring rapid development of the region. He urged all stakeholders to prioritise public welfare and ensure that the benefits of the schemes reach the people in a timely and effective manner.

The minister also highlighted the need for better coordination between the state and central government agencies to streamline the implementation of development programmes.

Somanna further highlighted the importance of the Jan Ashudhi Yojana, which aims to provide affordable and quality medicines to the public. He gave assurance that he would provide necessary support to the district to the best of his capacity.

Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao, who was also present at the meeting, raised concern over the National Social Assistance Programme, saying that the programme is largely dependent on the state government’s funding, as there is no adequate grant from the Government of India. He called for greater central assistance to ensure the sustainability of the programme, which provides social security to the elderly, widows, and differently-abled individuals.

Gao also stressed the need to revamp and upgrade the anganwadi centres, saying that these centres are crucial for the health and development of children and mothers. He called for improved infrastructure, training for staffers, and better resource allocation to ensure that the centres can effectively serve the community.

The MP also raised the necessity of submitting utilisation certificates (UC) on time, saying that on-time submission of UCs are crucial for the effective release of funds and for maintaining accountability in government programmes. He pointed out that any delay in the submission of UCs can hinder the progress of ongoing schemes and affect the overall efficiency of public service delivery.

Heads of various departments delivered presentations on the progress and status of the centrally-sponsored schemes under their respective departments. These presentations covered sectors such as education, health, infrastructure, and social welfare, providing a comprehensive overview of the schemes’ impact on the district’s development.

The visit marked a significant step towards enhancing the development of Lohit district, with emphasis on addressing the needs of vulnerable communities and ensuring the timely and effective implementation of central government schemes. (DIPRO)