Rare bar-headed goose rescued; endangered birds sighted at new places

[ Prem Chetry ]

DIRANG, 8 Mar: A rare bar-headed goose was rescued by some youths of Lish village here in West Kameng district on Saturday.

Some miscreants had shot the bird in an area between the hot spring and the helipad.

Senior Veterinary Officer Dr Darge Tsering said, “The pellet of the bullet was removed successfully after an hour’s operation, and necessary medication has given to the bird.”

Dhanisha Bhaniwal, a probationary IFS officer said, “We are monitoring the situation closely here, where the administration, WWF India and village communities are working to ensure safety of these birds.”

Meanwhile, Bomdila Forest Division DFO Obang Tayeng said, “Two unfortunate incidents have been reported from Dirang, and officials of the forest department, the WWF, and the veterinary department are working hand-in-hand to ensure the safety of these migratory birds.”

“I have alerted all the RFOs of those places to be vigilant, and let these visitors have a safe stay, as there are reports of arrival of migratory birds in new places, including Morshing and Bichom, where such sightings have been reported,” the DFO added.

All Bugun Students’ Union president Sani Bachung said, “This is for the first time that such a huge number of migratory birds (bar-headed goose) has arrived in Bichom village” in Singchung subdivision.

“I have alerted all the GBs, students’ unions, and CBOs to disseminate awareness among their respective communities,” he added.

In view of the annual arrival of migratory birds in Chug valley and recognising the ecological significance of their habitat, the Bomdila DFO has issued an order under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, banning hunting, trapping, poaching, or any activity causing disturbance or harm to migratory birds in Chug valley. “Any person found violating these provisions shall be liable for strict legal action under relevant sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and other applicable laws,” the order read.