Ensure proper registration, monitoring of private daycare centres, govt crèches: APSCPCR to WCD dept

ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) suggested to the women & child development (WCD) department to ensure proper registration and monitoring of all private daycare centres operating in the state, in addition to government crèches.

It also suggested to the education department to monitor the activities of all the playschools running in the state.

The suggestions were made during a review meeting convened by the APSCPCR, under the chairmanship of Ratan Anya here on Friday to discuss the establishment and operation of daycare centres, playschools and rehabilitation centres for children with special needs (CwSN) in the state.

The meeting was aimed at formulating proper coordination by authorities for registering and proper monitoring of the operation of these establishments in the interest of safety and security of children.

Sharing its observations and findings from recent visits to various rehabilitation centres for CwSN, daycare centres and playschools operating in the ICR, the APSCPCR informed that “the term ‘daycare centre’ is synonymously used with crèches and playschools, with pre-schools due to which there is lack of clarity amongst departments concerned.”

During the meeting, officials of the departments of education, health, social justice and empowerment & tribal affairs and women & child development, besides the Itanagar Municipal Corporation and the district administration presented briefs about their activities.

APSCPCR members and member secretary, besides representatives from the departments of health and education, the Itanagar Municipal Corporation, social justice and empowerment & tribal affairs department, the WCD department, and the district administration attended the meeting.