3,900-km-long motorcycle rally flagged off from Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 10 Mar: A 3,900-km-long motorcycle rally, the longest ever to be undertaken by the armed forces, was flagged off on Monday from the strategically located Vijaynagar in Changlang district.

The ‘Shaurya Yatra’ will conclude in the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, with the message of unity, courage, and national pride.

It was flagged off by retired Assam Rifles personnel Padam Singh Rawat, a 90-year-old veteran living in Vijaynagar, in the presence of other dignitaries, a defence statement said.

The event is being conducted under the theme of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, signifying the strength of a united and integrated India, it said.

The rally features an exceptional mix of participants, including personnel from the Assam Rifles and the Indian Army, as well as four passionate civilian riders from Arunachal, the statement said.

“The diverse and spirited group of riders is carrying forward a message of solidarity, resilience, and national integration, proving that India’s strength lies in its unity. Their expedition, which spans across some of the most challenging terrains in the country, is a tribute to the indomitable spirit of the armed forces and the people of India,” it said.

“A deeply moving aspect of the ceremony was the opportunity for the participants to engage with the ex-servicemen and the veer naris of fallen soldiers. The interactions served as a heartfelt reminder of the supreme sacrifices made by the armed forces and their families in the service of the nation,” it added.

The rally will also honour the families of soldiers who have laid down their lives in the line of duty.

“It aims to ignite the spirit of patriotism and inspire the younger generation. By traversing the length and breadth of the country, the rally serves as a beacon of motivation, encouraging citizens to recognise the dedication of the armed forces and to contribute towards the collective strength of the nation,” the statement said. (PTI)