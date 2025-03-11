Mountaineer Kino Yakap conquers Mt UT Kangri in Ladakh

ITANAGAR, 10 Mar: Young mountaineer Kino Yakap, from Moin village (Poma) in Sangdupota circle of Papum Pare district, has scaled Mt UT Kangri in Ladakh – one of the highest peaks in the Leh-Ladakh region. She reached the summit last Saturday.

Mt Kangri is 6,070 M above sea level.

Meanwhile, the people of Poma panchayat have hailed her achievement. The Poma Rising Campaign Committee, part of the Poma Panchayat Youth Welfare Society, in a statement said that her triumph is a beacon of inspiration, showcasing the courage and determination inherent in the youths of the region.

“This accomplishment not only highlights her strength but also underscores the immense potential of our young people to excel in challenging pursuits. We are immensely proud of her success and the way she represents Poma panchayat on such a prestigious platform,” it said.