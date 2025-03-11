AAPPDWU discusses retirement age without benefit

ITANAGAR, 10 Mar: The All Arunachal Pradesh Power Department Workers Union (AAPPDWU) in a meeting here on Sunday discussed various issues, especially the issue of retirement after 60 years of age without incentive.

Addressing the meeting, AAPPDWU president Ringu Chapo said that the recent notification issued by the chief secretary would affect all the contingency workers of the state and their families.

“This is not the issue with the power department only; the notification issued by the chief secretary will affect all the contingency workers of the state and their whole family members,” Chapo, who is also the president of the Arunachal Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Majdoor Sangh (BMS), said.

He expressed hope that the Pema Khandu-led government would listen to the grievances of those who are going to retire after attaining 60 years of age.

“We are proposing one-time grant or half of last drawn salary as pension,” he said, and expressed the union’s willingness to discuss the matter with the government.

The AAPPDWU president said also that the union will soon hold a meeting with other departments’ unions in this regard.

AAPPDWU general secretary Donik Talling said that the state government should not implement said order and recall it.

“We are not against retirement but there should be an honourable exit,” Talling said, and urged the state government to take the issue seriously.

The union threatened to launch a democratic movement if the issue is not resolved immediately.