No malaria-related deaths in Arunachal for last 8 years

NAHARLAGUN, 10 Mar: Arunachal Pradesh has not reported any malaria-related deaths for the past eight years.

This was disclosed by Health Services Deputy Director Dr KT Mulung on the first day of a three-day malaria review meeting here on Monday.

Providing an overview of the state’s malaria elimination efforts, Dr Mulung said that the Annual Parasite Index remains below 1, reflecting effective control measures. He said that Arunachal was recognised with a certificate of appreciation by the Government of India in 2022 for being one of the best performing states in malaria elimination.

Two additional districts were declared malaria-free between 2022 and 2024, bringing the total number of malaria-free districts to 16, he said.

The union health & family welfare ministry’s Shillong (Meghalaya)-based Regional Office Senior CMO (SAG) Dr LS Singh underscored the importance of sustaining the annual blood examination rate above 7 to ensure effective monitoring, proper distribution of long-lasting insecticidal nets, and strengthening cross-border disease notification as crucial measures to prevent malaria.

The concerns over dengue outbreaks were also discussed and the participants recommended making it a notifiable disease for better monitoring and control.

Family Welfare Director Dr Marbom Basar commended the NVBDCP team for their dedication and urged districts to “share best practices to improve efficiency across the state.”

He emphasised the need for early detection, proactive surveillance, and increased blood slide collection, particularly among individuals travelling from endemic areas.

Similarly, NHM Mission Director Dr Marge Sora stressed the need for efficient administration, time management, integrated resource management, and performance-based funding to ensure malaria elimination. He cautioned that any negligence in malaria surveillance and control could lead to potential outbreaks.