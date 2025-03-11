Animal health camp held

LIKABALI, 10 Mar: Twenty livestock and poultry farmers participated in an animal health camp organised here in Lower Siang district by Basar (Leparada)-based ICAR AP Centre on Monday.

During the programme, veterinary extension senior scientist Dr Doni Jini delivered a lecture on some common diseases of livestock and poultry.

Method demonstration on vaccination of poultry, drenching, and firsthand treatment of animals was also done.

After the health camp, veterinary medicines like antibiotics, anthelminthics, and feed supplements were distributed to the farmers.