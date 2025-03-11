Career counselling, guidance sessions under PMSHRI scheme

GUMTO, 10 Mar: The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) here in Papum Pare district organised career counselling and guidance sessions on Monday, with the aim of guiding the school’s girl students in making informed career choices under the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PMSHRI) scheme.

RGU Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin, who was the resource person of both the sessions, provided insights into various educational and career opportunities available in Arunachal Pradesh and beyond. He encouraged the students to explore unconventional yet rewarding career paths, apart from other conventional options.

“Your future is shaped by the choices you make today,” he said.

The sessions covered topics such as career planning, skill development, government and private sector job opportunities, and higher education pathways. The students were introduced to diverse career options in science, technology, humanities, arts, commerce, and vocational fields.

The discussion also included insights into CUET-based admissions, entrepreneurship, freelancing, and new-age careers. A major highlight of the event was the emphasis on emerging opportunities in Arunachal, including in law, tourism, agriculture, fine arts, mass communication, engineering, medicine, and other governmental and non-governmental services.

Around 150 students from Class 6-12 participated in the Q&A session, seeking guidance on career choices, entrance exams, and skill-building.

JNV Principal Ripunjoy Sarma said that “such career guidance programmes play a crucial role in empowering students with knowledge and confidence to pursue their dreams.”

Geography PGT Satwik Pal also spoke.

School students, teaching staff and non-teaching staff of the school attended the sessions.