Training prog for DCs underway at ATI

NAHARLAGUN, 10 Mar: The Administrative Training Institute (ATI), Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis (DAPJAKC-PRA), IIM Shillong (Meghalaya), on Monday commenced a three-day training programme for deputy commissioners from across the state.

The programme aims to equip the senior officers with advanced management skills and strategic governance insights.

The inaugural session was attended by IIM Shillong Board of Governors member Atul Kulkarni, who emphasised the importance of continuous capacity building for senior administrators to address evolving governance challenges.

The sessions will be led by IIM Shillong Associate Professor Rohit Dwivedi and DAPJAKCPRA Centre Head Dr Sanjeev Ningombam.

“This specially curated training programme is designed to offer practical and real-world solutions to critical management challenges faced by deputy commissioners

in their respective districts and departments. The course covers a range of essential topics, including strategy and policy development, inner engineering for introspection, emotionally intelligent leadership, planning and strategy formulation, creativity and process innovation, team building and conflict resolution, self-leadership and personal effectiveness, effective communication, project performance management, effective e-governance, risk management and mitigation, public grievances and administrative reforms, and artificial intelligence in governance, ” the ATI informed in a release.

The interactive training modules aim to enhance strategic decision-making, leadership capabilities, and governance efficiency, empowering the deputy commissioners to implement progressive administrative reforms in their districts, it said.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Kulkarni underscored the vital role of innovation, leadership, and technology in modern governance. “Deputy commissioners serve as the backbone of district administration. Equipping them with contemporary governance tools and leadership skills is crucial for effective service delivery,” he said.

“The programme reflects the state government’s commitment to capacity building and continuous professional development for senior officers. By integrating advanced managerial techniques with administrative best practices, the training aims to foster a progressive and efficient governance framework for Arunachal,” the ATI said.