Woodcarving workshop at RGU concludes

RONO HILLS, 10 Mar: A five-day woodcarving workshop themed ‘Exploring traditional wood carvings of Arunachal Pradesh: The role of art in morung, funeral rituals, and festivities of Tirap and Longding districts’, organised by the fine arts and music department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), concluded here last Friday.

Manwang Lowang, the first fine arts graduate (bachelor of fine arts) from Arunachal Pradesh, guided the participants throughout the workshop in handling different woodcarving tools, understanding the nature and characteristics of various types of wood, and executing their desired artistic creations.

He also highlighted the history of woodcarving tradition of Tirap and Longding districts, its cultural significance, purposes, and usage in tribal rituals and festive occasions.