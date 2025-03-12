Drug peddlers arrested, contraband seized

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 11 Mar: The Bomdila police arrested two drug peddlers from 64 area near Durga Mandir in West Kameng district on Monday evening.

Based on reliable input, at around 8:30 on Monday evening, the police intercepted a blue Eon car (Assam registration) near 64 area, and suspected heroin was seized from inside a chips packet in the possession of two persons, identified as Mah Madul Hassan and Farhan Ali, residents of Sonitpur district, Assam.

Bomdila PS OC Sub-inspector Nima Tsering said, “We intercepted the car, and found eight vials filled with suspected heroin, and an empty vial. Three mobile phones and Rs 8,000 in cash have also been seized from their possession.”

According to sources, the peddlers were on their way to deliver the drug to buyers in Bomdila. The police are now carrying out investigation to trace the buyers.