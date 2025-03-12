Maling exhorts women to be aware of rights, responsibilities

Int’l Women’s Day celebrated

ITANAGAR, 11 Mar: The local women’s wing of the Raja Yoga Education & Research Foundation Centre of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya (PBKIVV) celebrated the International Women’s Day under the theme ‘For all women and girls: Rights, equality, empowerment’along with the national campaign ‘Women: The flagbearers of value-based golden Bharat’ at the Brahma Kumaris Rajyoga Centre in Jollang near here on Monday.

All the speakers were against gender discrimination in all forms and for equal rights of women in all spheres, starting from familial and social to workplaces. They were of the view that women need spiritual empowerment as key to develop their determination, self-confidence and self-reliance to excel in all walks of life.

Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society president Kani Nada Maling said, “We have achieved a lot in the field of gender equality, but we still have a long way to traverse.” She exhorted the women to be aware of their rights and responsibilities.

“Women are physically mild, but not mentally. We have both potentiality and patience to do anything for our family and society,” she said.

Maling called for gender equality, saying that creating provision for gender equality in family, society and government should not be considered a favour or duty but it should be a “way of life.”

Land Management Director Mamata Riba said that women are born leaders and managers, and have immense capacity to excel in any field.

She said that “women should work towards restoring our glorious culture, thereby contributing towards nation-building.”

“Regardless of what is going on around her, regardless of the mountain of negativities encircling every family, a woman must learn to keep calm and protect her family,” Riba said.

Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women Vice Chairperson Nabam Yahi Tad said that women are the real flagbearers of value-based golden Bharat. She said that “women’s role in safeguarding our family values is significant.”

She lauded the role of the Brahma Kumaris in the field of women empowerment since its inception in 1936, which is completely headed and managed by women.

AICSM Director BK Jyoti Mishra said that women have now conquered every profession, “from sky to sea, becoming an astronaut to naval official.”Women, apart from doing household chores, are now working in the society as doctors, engineers, and such, Mishra said. She cautioned people against the dangers of gender discrimination and advocated adoption of spirituality for ending gender-based inequality and cruelty.

“Through raj yoga meditation we can learn to use our time, energy and resources in the most efficient way and achieve success and better productivity in every aspect of our busy life,” Mishra said.

Rajyogini BK Junu, chief of the Brahma Kumaris here, explained raj yoga as an effective way of connecting one’s inner self with the supreme soul, “not only for inner health, happiness and empowerment, but also for realising universal peace, harmony and brotherhood.” She urged all to practice a few minutes of raj yoga meditation daily.

She cautioned against the rampant use of drugs and among the youths of the state and called upon all women to “take up the cudgel of being empowered by raj yoga meditation for ending drug use in the state.” She referred to mothers as architects of the society as they nurture the future generation. She called for all the women to play an active role in curbing drug menace in the society.

“When women are empowered, the entire society moves towards progress,” she said, and advised women to “do internal adornment along with external adornment through values like humility, patience, purity, courage, simplicity, cheerfulness, divinity,etc.”

DN Government College Associate Professor Dr Ashok Pandey said that when the younger people themselves indulge in gender violence and exploitation and fail to honour women’s dignity, those deprived youths need more empowerment at all levels – physical, mental, emotional, moral and spiritual.

Prof Jayadeba Sahoo, faculty at PBKIVV, recalled the high status of women in the ancient period. He said that only that nation develops and prosperswhere women are treated with respect.

Women and men from all walks of life and eminent social leaders were present on the occasion.