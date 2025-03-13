Orientation prog on DDU-GKY & RSETI

YACHULI, 12 Mar: The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) organized a one-day district-level orientation programme on the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) and Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) here in Keyi Panyor district on Wednesday.

State mission manager (SMM) – MPBGKY Nabam Ompi conducted a detailed technical session highlighting the key features and achievements of the DDU-GKY and RSETI programs under ArSRLM.

Jadumoni Bharali Baruah from Ernst & Young LLP, technical support agency (of DDU-GKY, ArSRLM, presented insights into the key aspects of DDU-GKY 2.0 during the event.

Trade development officer Tai Arun emphasized the significance of convergence between various schemes and departments to maximize the overall impact of these initiatives.

During interaction session, the participants shared their concerns and offered suggestions to improve the outreach and effectiveness of the schemes within the district.

Deputy commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, ADC and representatives from Panchayati Raj Institutions, Cluster Level Federations, Primary Level Federations, and Self-Help Group members were present. (DIPRO)