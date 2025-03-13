APSCPCR member Yahung Tekseng passes away

YINGKIONG, 12 Mar: Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) member Yahung Tekseng passed away in his residence here in Upper Siang district on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

He is survived by his wife, four sons and as many daughters.

Tekseng was a prominent public leader and a social worker, who served the society in various positions.

Tekseng did his schooling from Govt Higher Secondary School, Yingkiong and graduation from JNC, Pasighat. After graduation, he briefly served as teacher and then joined in active politics and served as Anchal Samiti Member from 1988 to 1991.

He was appointed as chairman of Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Union in 1995. He also served as the president of Upper Siang district unit of Nationalist Congress Party.

Upper Siang deputy commissioner Talo Jerang deeply condoled the passing away of Tekseng.

In his condolence message, the DC termed Tekseng as prominent public figure of Upper Siang district and stated that his contributions towards society will be remembered forever.

Tekseng’s mortal remains were laid to rest at Yingkiong on 12 March. (DIPRO)