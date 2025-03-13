Symposium on ‘Applications of Bioinformatics & Computational Biology’

NAMSAI, 12 Mar: A symposium on the ‘Applications of Bioinformatics & Computational Biology in Biopharmaceuticals, Bioeconomy and Biomanufacturing’ was organized by the Bioinformatics and Computational Biology Centre (BIC) at DBT- Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science and Technology (APSCS&T) Centre of Excellence for Bioresources and Sustainable Development and Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) here on Wednesday.

Sponsored by the department of biotechnology, New Delhi, the event was attended by a total of 109 participants from the AUS, Namsai and Indira Gandhi Govt. College, Tezu.

Speaking on the occasion, APSCS&T director-cum-member secretary C.D. Mungyak emphasized the need for integrating computational biology tools with biotechnology to advance healthcare, agriculture, and environmental sustainability.

AUS rector prof. D.S Hernwal, vice chancellor prof. Ajeya Jha and dean, faculty of agricultural science prof. Ajith Kumar K also spoke.

The technical sessions featured a series of expert talks from distinguished speakers, including prof. Ajeya Jha, who elaborated on innovations in biopharmaceuticals, and Dr. Rashmi Rekha Boruah, associate professor, AUS, who explored the significance of molecular biotechnology.

Dr. Sanjeeb Kalita, Scientist-B, DBT-APSCS&T CoE for BRSD spoke about translational biotechnology, bioeconomy and biomanufacturing while, Dr. Debashis Panda, Scientist-B, DBT-APSCS&T CoE for BRSD spoke about the intricate world of bioinformatics, offering a profound understanding of its foundations and showcasing its seamless integration across the diverse realms of life sciences.