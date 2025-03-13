SAD 2.0 held at Yomcha

AALO, 12 Mar: Over 450 people benefitted from services provided by various government departments during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) 2.0 camp at Yomcha in West Siang district on Wednesday.

Eighteen government departments provided their services during the camp, which was inaugurated by Yomcha ADC Gyamar Amte.

Besides, the information and public relations department also conducted Arunachal Rising Campaign during which DIPRO in-charge Dagi Angu highlighted the various schemes of the government. (DIPRO)