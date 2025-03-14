Fruits, vegetables supplied to ITBP

TUTING, 13 Mar: Fresh fruits and vegetables were supplied to the 49th Bn ITBP here in Upper Siang district by SHG Polo Yorbe and local farmers through the Agriculture Department.

The initiative was a follow-up action on the memorandum of understanding (MoU) that was signed between the Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board and the ITBP on 29 November, 2024 to enhance market linkages for local agricultural and horticultural produces under Mission Arun Himveer.

The MoU aims to foster economic growth in rural and border regions, as well as supports the Vibrant Village Programme by addressing the demand for agricultural and horticultural products in border areas. (DIPRO)