ITANAGAR, 13 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Holi festival, and expressed hope that the festival of colours would “fill our lives with happiness, harmony, and prosperity.”

“May this year’s festival of colours inspire us to spread love, peace, and togetherness, paving the way for a brighter and more harmonious future,” he said. (Raj Bhavan)