APSCPCR mourns death of member Yahung Tekseng

PAPU NALLAH, 13 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has mourned the premature demise of its member Yahung Tekseng, who passed away at his residence in Yingkiong in Upper Siang district on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

Late Tekseng had served the commission as a member for two terms from August 2020 to March 2025.

Before joining the commission as a member in 2020, he was a prominent public figure, and worked in various capacities as social worker, teacher, chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Union and president of the Upper Siang district unit of the Nationalist Congress Party.

In a condolence meeting held at the APSCPCR office here on Thursday, the members and staff of the commission observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul. The commission conveyed condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Former APSCPCR chairperson Gumri Ringu also conveyed condolence to the bereaved family. “His valuable services rendered to the commission will always be cherished,” Ringu said in a condolence message.