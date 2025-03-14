Sensitisation prog on women-related acts

SEPPA, 13 Mar: A sensitisation programme on the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013, and She-Box was held here in East Kameng district, under the chairmanship of East Kameng DC (i/c) Ashok Tajo, on Thursday.

During the programme, coordinated by ICDS Deputy Director Pakkar Nomuk, experts, including advocates Mefang Pabing and Taluk Beyong, elaborated the legal provisions, workplace safety, and redressal mechanisms.

DHEW district mission coordinator Juni Taku explained the She-Box portal for online complaints, while NGO WWO general secretary Puppy Sonam Bagang shared insights into domestic violence cases in the district.

The DC assured to have complaint boxes installed at all departments’ offices, and pledged support for women and children. (DIPRO)