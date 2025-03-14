Nlg police recover stolen scooters

NAHARLAGUN, 13 Mar: Following the recent arrest of three burglars, the Naharlagun police have recovered three stolen scooters from different locations in Itanagar, Seppa, and Assam.

The recovery operation was carried out by a team comprising Naharlagun PS OC Inspector K Dev, SI V Linggi, Head Constables Kato Samyor and Punyo Tari, and Constables Debojit Borah and Saanu Raj,under the supervision of Naharlagun SDPO Rishi Longdo.

One stolen scooter was recovered from Bedeti in Assam, another from Seppa in East Kameng district, and the third from Itanagar, following the arrest of co-accused Rajiv Munda alias Ambrus Munda (30) in Itanagar.

“The breakthrough in the case came after the earlier arrest of Taku Tayu, who disclosed the involvement of Munda. Based on this information, Munda was identified and apprehended in Itanagar, leading to further recoveries,” Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo informed in a release.

In addition to the stolen scooters, the police also recovered a costly stolen camera from Munda’s possession, which had been stolen by Taku Tayu last week from A Sector, Naharlagun.

“Investigation is ongoing to recover more stolen scooters and identify their rightful owners for proper handover,” the SP informed.