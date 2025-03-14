Wangsu inaugurates central poultry farm trg hall

[ Bengia Ajum ]

NIRJULI, 13 Mar: The Central Poultry Farm-cum-Central Hatchery (CPFCH) of the Animal Husbandry, Veterinary & Dairy Development Department, got a new training hall, which was inaugurated by Animal Husbandry, Veterinary & Dairy Development Minister Gabriel D Wangsu here on Thursday.

The farm, established in 1977, is considered to be a pioneering initiative of the state government to encourage poultry farming in Arunachal Pradesh. Wangsu, after inaugurating the hall, took stock of the facilities.

Talking to this daily, CPFCH Manager Dr Radhe Gungte explained the facilities available in the new training hall. “This training centre will be helpful to provide advanced training to poultry farmers, self-help groups, and entrepreneurs. Also, workshops and technical sessions on scientific poultry management, disease control, and modern rearing techniques can be done. Further hands-on learning opportunities with practical demonstrations and expert guidance will be done at the training centre,” he added.

Further, he shared about the farm and its legacy. “Over the years since its establishment, it has played a crucial role in enhancing poultry farming, improving rural livelihoods, and promoting advanced training programmes

for farmers and poultry enthusiasts. Since its inception, the farm has been at the forefront of innovation, introducing improved poultry breeds, scientific rearing techniques, and modern hatchery operations,” said Dr Gungte.

He also informed that the central poultry farm-cum-central hatchery has played an important role in boosting the economy of the state.

“Its contribution to the state’s poultry sector has been remarkable, supplying high-quality chicks and technical knowledge to farmers, thereby boosting the economy and ensuring sustainable poultry farming practices,” said Dr Gungte.