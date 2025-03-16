APCC seeks clarification on BJP’s circular

ITANAGAR, 15 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has sought clarification from the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit regarding its recent official circular dated 6 March, 2025 issued by its general secretary at the direction of the BJP state president, directing all BJP MPs, ministers and MLAs to make open public statements and engage with the public in their respective parliamentary and assembly constituencies through both media and social media platforms, ensuring that accurate information about the APFRA, 1978 reaches the public with the deadline fixed on 20 March.

While questioning the state BJP’s intentions behind the massive exercise, the APCC in a press statement on Saturday stated that “the circular is once again creating doubts, confusion and creating a fear psychosis among the state’s people. From the content of their letter and their mission on APFRA, 1978, it is evident that the BJP is fully biased and hell bent to implement the APFRA, 1978 in the state, ignoring all pre-informed apprehensions of unrest and divisions in the state.”

“Chief Minister Pema Khandu has already made the state government’s stance on APFRA, 1978 clear in his statement on the floor of the Assembly; then what has compelled the BJP to issue such an emergency order to all their MPs, ministers and MLAs, that too in the busy month of March with a deadline fixed on 20 March to complete the execution of its order?” the APCC asked, and demanded that the state BJP make its stance on the APFRA clear.