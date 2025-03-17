Shah begins review meet on NE states

GUWAHATI, 16 Mar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday took stock of the implementation of three new criminal laws – BNS, BNSS and BSA – across the Northeast (NE) in a review meeting with the chief ministers and DGPs of the states in the region.

As President’s Rule is imposed in Manipur, its Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla took part in the meeting.

The meeting is being attended by seven CMs of the Northeast region, while DGPs of five states are present, except those of Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.

Each of the eight states is making presentations to update the union home minister on the implementation of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

After his speech, Shah released a book titled New Criminal Laws: Standard Operating Procedures and Rules, prepared by the Assam CID and published by the Assam government, he added.

“The final presentation will be made by the Bureau of Police Research and Development Director General Rajeev Kumar Sharma. He will update the home minister and

others on the status of implementation of the three new laws in the northeastern states,” the official said.

Following the updates by all parties, there will be a general discussion on their presentations, he added.

“At the last, Shah will address the gathering on the three laws and how better those can be implemented. He will give his suggestions and feedback,” the senior official said on condition of anonymity.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his counterparts Conrad K Sangma from Meghalaya, Neiphiu Rio from Nagaland, Pema Khandu from Arunachal, Manik Saha from Tripura, Lalduhoma from Mizoram and Prem Singh Tamang from Sikkim are attending the meeting with other senior officials.

From the Centre, several top officials are present along with Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Kumar Deka, among others. (PTI)