Focus on improving overall quality of education: Sona

TEZU, 16 Mar: Education Minister PD Sona emphasised the need to shift the focus from increasing pass percentages to improving the overall quality of education in schools.

Addressing a meeting attended by MLA Dr Mohesh Chai, Lohit Mentor Secretary Sumedha Yadav, Lohit DC KN Damo, and others here in Lohit district on Sunday to resolve issues related to the education, agriculture, health, and infrastructure sectors, Sona suggested that, under the PM Poshan Scheme, “the priority should be on constructing simple kitchen sheds, rather than elaborate structures, ensuring efficient use of funds.”

Sona also urged the authorities to prioritise schools in need of urgent attention, and recommended aligning proposals with the needs of the local MLAs.

The DC in his address informed that government officers would adopt schools as mentor officers, besides promoting awareness and addressing educational challenges.

A significant portion of the meeting was dedicated to addressing concerns in the education sector. The officers concerned highlighted the shortage of 70-80 teachers across schools, hindering the delivery of quality education. Additionally, the

issue of delayed hostel stipends for 2024-25 was discussed.

A major request was for an additional 30 teachers to meet the growing demand for vocational education in IT and TT. There was also a proposal to move from annual stipend distribution to a quarterly basis to ease financial planning for students and ensure smoother disbursement.

In the agriculture sector, the review meeting addressed concerns regarding the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, with local officials citing a low number of beneficiaries (49) and inadequate funding. A call was made to increase funding to better support local farmers and their livelihoods.

Another significant issue raised was the damage caused by wild elephants to crops such as rice, betel nut, rubber, and oil palm. Officials sought erection of solar fencing as an urgent measure to protect crops from these destructive animals.

Agronomics Department representatives emphasised the need for improved research and development to enhance agricultural practices, while the DVO highlighted the ongoing challenges of banking delays and manpower shortages in schemes’ implementation.

Infrastructure challenges, particularly in rural areas, were a focal point of the meeting. Delays in the TR Camp Road project were flagged, with officials expressing the urgency to expedite the construction. Additionally, digital divide was recognised as a significant barrier, especially in programmes like the Poshan Tracker, which relies on accurate data collection for monitoring health and nutrition. Concerns were also raised regarding the low honorarium of anganwadi workers, with officials recommending an increase to better support these essential community workers by the WCD Department deputy director.

Sona advocated for the Chief Minister’s Rural Connectivity Scheme to be prioritised for key infrastructure projects that failed to meet the PMGSY criteria. Another recommendation was to repurpose closed schools for use as anganwadi centres to help address the issue of infrastructure deficiency.

Sona also highlighted the importance of tourism promotion, suggesting the creation of a tourist arrivals dataset to better plan and monitor the sector. He also stressed the need for research into various government schemes and advocated corporate social responsibility initiatives to focus on community welfare.

Dr Chai urged all officials to take the review process seriously for effective progress and implementation. He raised concerns about flooding in Lohit district, emphasising the need for urgent solutions to prevent further damage. Additionally, drainage issues in urban areas were discussed, with Dr Chai calling for a comprehensive master plan to tackle problems related to drainage below road level. He stressed the importance of focusing on the sustainability of development projects.

Yadav in her address suggested using cooperative models to make various schemes economically viable. She recommended gathering feedback and wish-lists from stakeholders, including local communities, to ensure better planning and execution of district projects.

The review meeting concluded with a collective commitment to address the challenges facing the district. The discussion covered a wide range of issues, from education and agriculture to infrastructure and tourism, with an emphasis on sustainable, community-driven development. The key officials expressed their dedication to ensuring that resources are allocated efficiently, projects are implemented transparently, and the district’s growth is aligned with local needs and priorities.

Later, in the afternoon, Sona and Yadav visited the ongoing renovation works of the tourist lodge and the engineering college. (DIPRO)