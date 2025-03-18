Accused in Akashdeep murder case gets life imprisonment

Staff Reporter

YUPIA, 17 Mar: One of the main accused in the 2008 Akashdeep twin rape and murder case, Majibur Rahman, has been given life imprisonment by the district & sessions judge here in Papum Pare district.

Rahman was rearrested by the Itanagar police last year after a decade of manhunt. He had escaped from the Jully jail in 2012, along with two others undertrial prisoners.

A resident of Gohaidholoni village in Sunapur circle of North Lakhimpur district in Assam, Rahman, before committing the gruesome act of murder and rape in 2008, was a habitual thief and part of a gang wanted across Assam and Arunachal for having committed dozens of thefts. Rahman, along with Md Najirul Islam and one CCL – all residents of Lakhimpur in Assam – was arrested for the rape and murder of two sisters who used to run a beauty parlour in the Akashdeep market. The case was chargesheeted and after trial Md Najirul Islam is already serving a life sentence in the Jully jail.

“We followed up the trial process earnestly, and now he has been convicted for life imprisonment, bringing closure to the case. This conviction not only marks the culmination of a longstanding investigation but also reinforces the dedication and perseverance of the Itanagar police team in ensuring justice is served,” said Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh.