Indigenous sports fest organized at Unying Aran Spring Carnival

PASIGHAT, 19 Mar: Various indigenous games and sports were organized as part of the Unying Aaran Spring Carnival 2025 here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

The traditional sports included archery, bamboo walk, bamboo climbing, tug of war etc.

The indigenous sports festival was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein. It was organized by festival celebration committee in collaboration with Indian Army.

Mein along with rural development minister Ojing Tasing and MP Tapir Gao also visited the “Know Your Army Mela” at the festival.

The youth attending the event were motivated to join the Indian armed forces and serve the nation.