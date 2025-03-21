Requirement-based schemes should be prioritised: DC

KHONSA, 20 Mar: Tirap Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran said that requirement-based schemes should be prioritised, as they address the fundamental needs of the community.

Chairing a District Planning Committee meeting here on Thursday to finalise the Zilla Parishad Development Plan and the Gram Panchayat Development Plan, the DC called for “honest and transparent implementation, ensuring that projects benefit villagers, rather than serving personal interests.”

He further said that “community toilets should be proposed at public spaces,” and that water supply should be well-connected.

Highlighting the objectives of the meeting, DPDO Tana Bapu briefed the 69 gram panchayat chairpersons (GPC) on its significance.

During the meeting, which was attended by ZPC Chathong Lowang, ZPMs, and officials of the Panchayat Department, PTAs presented the detailed GPDP for the upcoming financial year.

The ZPC emphasised the need for need-based schemes under the panchayati raj system, and called for a structured monitoring mechanism to prevent unproductive ventures.

She highlighted the importance of collaboration among various line departments with regard to the midday meal scheme, anganwadi centres, sanitary toilet projects, and the State Development Fund. She underscored the necessity of fund convergence to enhance the implementation of these schemes.

Additionally, she said that “procured utensils must be strictly for community use and not for personal benefit.”

The ZPC also spoke on the need for alternative revenue generation beyond government panchayat funds. She urged gram panchayat committees to ensure proper execution of panchayat activities.

Regarding the Public Health Engineering Department’s water storage schemes, she said that “maha gram sabhas should take the lead in ensuring proper implementation by converging funds for water supply pipelines.”

CO Noklem Wangjen stressed on conservation of water, and requested the GPCs to incorporate water conservation in future proposals. (DIPRO)