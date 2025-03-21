110 appointment letters issued at ArSRLM job fair

ITANAGAR, 20 Mar: A total of 110 appointment letters were issued to successful candidates during a two-day job fair organised by the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) at a city hotel here from 19-20 March. The event witnessed enthusiastic registration by 250 trained candidates under the DDU-GKY.

ArSRLM Skill COO Ruzing Bellai encouraged all trained DDU-GKY candidates to actively apply for placement opportunities, as the mission continues to collaborate with numerous employers across various sectors.

ArSRLM State Mission Manager Nabam Ompi,along with the ArSRLM placement team and the TSA team managed the event, which generated significant interest from additional trained candidates who expressed their willingness to participate in upcoming placement drives.

The ArSRLM said it remains committed to empowering youths through skill development and sustainable livelihood opportunities.