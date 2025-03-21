2nd edition of Borderland Narratives Film Festival underway at RGU

RONO HILLS, 20 Mar: The mass communication department and the Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), in collaboration with the CCRD and the RIWATCH,launched the second edition of Borderland Narratives Film Festival – a dynamic celebration of contemporary films from Northeast India – here on Thursday.

Supported by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, the festival aims to amplify the region’s unique cultural narratives, fostering dialogue and creative expression among filmmakers and enthusiasts.

The festival’s first day featured screenings and a workshop.

During the workshop, RGU Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Jayadeva Sahoo encouraged all the filmmakers to “keep producing meaningful movies which showcase our region in good spirit.”

Registrar Dr NT Rikam advocated making the festival an annual event, emphasising its importance in promoting the rich culture and multi-ethnicity of Arunachal and the Northeast as a whole. He highlighted the festival’s role in educating young minds, preserving cultural traditions, and connecting the region with the broader world of filmmaking.

Festival director and RGU Mass Communication Department Assistant Professor Moji Riba shared his vision for the film festival, emphasising its origins in a desire to provide a platform for alternative stories from Northeast India. He highlighted the festival’s role in “filling a void for both emerging and established filmmakers.”

The audience was treated to a selection of teasers and screenings of films made by films students of the various mass communication institutes of the Northeast, which showcased the rich tapestry of Northeast Indian stories.

The film screening session showcased a diverse array of compelling narratives from Northeast India. The lineup included Exalt by Sunalna Sonowal, a 9-minute exploration of revenge and justice; Labour of Love by SESJ Lyngdob, a 7-minute tribute to community service; and Vanishing Root & Art, Culture and Folklore by Esther Lalvanyon, set in Mizoram. Other notable screenings were Madness of Mamon by Alina Debbarma, addressing the influence of money; Khudol by Bobby Singh, a rags-to-riches tale from Manipur; Mawankar by Tara Tubing, touching on cultural loss; Sunrise After Rain by Nitesh, exploring themes of belonging; and Folkloreby Nabam, delving into traditional storytelling.

“These films collectively offered a rich tapestry of contemporary Northeast Indian experiences, blending cultural heritage with modern narratives and showcasing the region’s diverse storytelling talents,” the RGU informed in a release.

The films offered diverse perspectives on the region’s culture, heritage, and social issues, it said.

Alka Singh, an experienced filmmaker and associate professor at the Itanagar-based Film and Television Institute, conducted a workshop on ’Exploring the origins of ideas in screenwriting’.

Singh emphasised the importance of balancing subjectivity and objectivity, particularly for journalism students, and advocated journaling “as a means of exploring biases.” She also warned against the overuse of music in films, and encouraged drawing inspiration from dreams and abstract concepts.

The workshop concluded with a discussion on poetic elements that enhance observation in filmmaking.